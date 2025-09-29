‘Seeking separate NK state not wrong’

<p>Hubballi/DHNS: Opining that there is nothing wrong in seeking separate statehood for North Karnataka region, Congress MLA Bharamgouda (Raju) Kage stated that Kittur Karnataka region except a few places is backward like Kalyana Karnataka region, which has a special status under the Artcle 371(J), but MLAs here are not getting funds equivalent to what Kalyana Karnataka MLAs are getting.</p><p>“In backwardness, there is nothing much difference between Kalyana Karnataka and our region, except for a few places. If MLAs of the region also get Rs 500 crore grants like those of Kalyana Karnataka, development will take place here also.</p><p>“Keeping the backwardness in view, I am in favour of statehood for North Karnataka region, or special status for Kittur Karnataka region also,” he said.</p><p>Kage told reporters in Hubballi on Monday that Chikkodi may soon become a separate district.</p><p>Clarifying that he did not speak against the government or the CM, Kagwad MLA said he just gave suggestions to the government for better administration as a senior MLA, and wanted ministers to be available for common people and respond to MLAs. Co-operation within the government is essential to give a transparent and strict administration, he said.</p><p>When asked about his wish to become a minister, Kage, who is also the chairman of the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), stated that senior MLAs like him have the ability to handle any portfolio if they were included in the Cabinet by dropping some juniors.</p><p>Stressing the need for stricter administration to arrange funds for development, Kage lamented that benefits of government schemes, including those for the poor, physically disabled and senior citizens are reaching many ineligible persons. “My sister and daughter-in-law are also getting ‘Gruha Laxmi’ amount. People also should have the mentality give up such benefits if they are financially sound. If leakages in schemes are plugged, that amount can be used for development,” Kage added.</p>