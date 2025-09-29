<p>Mysuru: The Vijayanagar police rescued a minor girl and arrested two accused, including a woman, for allegedly demanding Rs 20 lakh from a man for sexual contact with the minor girl.</p><p>In a joint operation with the 'Odanadi' organisation, the police apprehended Shobha and Tulasi Kumar from Bengaluru and rescued the minor girl.</p><p>The police said, “Some wealthy elderly men, adult males, and other adults have a superstition that they can regain manhood by engaging in sexual contact with a menstruating girl aged 12–13. These two accused were involved in a racket supplying the girl to such men." </p>.Mysuru: Dasara Doll shows display traditional concepts and values.<p>According to Stanley from Odanadi, the accused would show the girl to clients via WhatsApp video call, with the woman acting as a broker in the network.</p><p>“This matter came to light through the organisation's informants. The Police personnel from Vijayanagar Station, dressed as fake businessmen, along with the district child protection committee members, conducted a joint operation and held the accused," he said.</p><p>He added, "The network targeted slum-dwellers, labourers, poor, migrants, and single-parent families in Bengaluru, Mysuru and surrounding areas. They tracked down the address of menstruating girls, lured and abducted them. The network would keep a watch on the rituals the parents performed when a girl reached puberty”.</p><p>"In this case too, the girl’s parents would display her in a school uniform to the clients, claiming she was adopted, and demand between Rs 20 to Rs 25 lakh,” the sources said.</p><p>“A case has been registered, the girl has been rescued and housed in a children’s home," said Vijayanagar Police.</p>