Bengaluru-Sydney direct Qantas flights from Sept 14

Australia-bound Bengalureans can rejoice. Starting September 14, Australia’s national airline Qantas will operate non-stop direct return flights between Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport and Sydney’s Kingsford Smith International Airport. The flights will operate four days a week on a widebody Airbus A330 aircraft.

These are the first direct flights between Australia and southern India by any airline, cutting almost three hours off the current fastest trip between Bengaluru and Sydney.

Qantas is now finalising a codeshare partnership with IndiGo to make travel between India and Australia easier.

Travellers could start booking their flight tickets between Sydney and Bengaluru from Friday. The return tickets start from Rs 78,380.

As part of the proposed agreement between Qantas and IndiGo, customers who join the Qantas Frequent Flyer programme could earn and redeem points on connecting IndiGo flights (QF code only) and IndiGo will recognise Qantas Frequent Flyer benefits for tiered members (Silver, Gold, Platinum and Platinum One), including priority check-in, additional baggage allowance and priority baggage.

Qantas customers travelling on IndiGo will enjoy the same baggage allowance for the entire journey as well as complimentary food and drinks. The partnership will extend to Jetstar customers who will be able to book connecting flights on IndiGo services through its Jetstar Connect platform on jetstar.com, currently intended to start from late April.

Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, said: “Once finalised, the codeshare partnership with Qantas Airways under the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement will enable Qantas customers to fly to more than 50 unique cities on IndiGo via Bengaluru, Delhi, and Singapore with the access of 41,33, and six destinations per station, respectively.”

Qantas Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alan Joyce said the demand for direct flights between Australia and India had grown steadily since both countries reopened their borders. “The signing of the Australia-India free trade agreement will also drive travel demand as trade and investment links expand between Australia and India.”

