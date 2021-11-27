Bengaluru: RT-PCR must for those from high-risk nations

Bengaluru: Testing, quarantine mandatory for travellers from high-risk countries

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 27 2021, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2021, 15:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

As concerns over the new coronavirus variant rise, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that people coming from 'affected countries' will have to take RT-PCR tests after landing in Bengaluru. If positive, they will stay in and around the airport and be treated he said.

"Home quarantine will be mandatory after their arrival," he said.

"We're constantly in touch with the Union Health Ministry and have information that this new strain in South Africa, Hong Kong, Israel, and Botswana is very contagious and has overtaken the Delta variant," the state Health Minister said.

The Centre had on Thursday asked all states and union territories to conduct rigorous screening and testing of all international travellers coming from or transiting through South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana, where the B.1.1.529 variant has been detected. Singapore and Israel were added to this list.

 

Check out the latest DH videos here:

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Bengaluru
India News
Coronavirus
Omicron

What's Brewing

Climate change jargon: Communicating or obfuscating?

Climate change jargon: Communicating or obfuscating?

800-year old mummy found in Peru

800-year old mummy found in Peru

Omicron Covid variant a concern, but vaccines to work

Omicron Covid variant a concern, but vaccines to work

A new demographic reality for India

A new demographic reality for India

What we know about the new Covid variant in S Africa

What we know about the new Covid variant in S Africa

Abject poverty has some Hondurans living off rubbish

Abject poverty has some Hondurans living off rubbish

US, Canada restrict travel from southern Africa

US, Canada restrict travel from southern Africa

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

 