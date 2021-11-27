Bengaluru: Testing, quarantine mandatory for travellers from high-risk countries

As concerns over the new coronavirus variant rise, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that people coming from 'affected countries' will have to take RT-PCR tests after landing in Bengaluru. If positive, they will stay in and around the airport and be treated he said.

"Home quarantine will be mandatory after their arrival," he said.

People coming from these affected countries will take the RT-PCR once they land in Bengaluru. If found positive, they'll stay in and around the airport & will be treated, if needed. Home quarantine will be mandatory after their arrival: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar pic.twitter.com/4sKwDSwnel — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2021

"We're constantly in touch with the Union Health Ministry and have information that this new strain in South Africa, Hong Kong, Israel, and Botswana is very contagious and has overtaken the Delta variant," the state Health Minister said.

The Centre had on Thursday asked all states and union territories to conduct rigorous screening and testing of all international travellers coming from or transiting through South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana, where the B.1.1.529 variant has been detected. Singapore and Israel were added to this list.

Check out the latest DH videos here: