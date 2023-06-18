Bengaluru: Three muggers held for robbing students during trekking trip

A gang of three has been arrested for robbing engineering students' mobile phones during a trekking trip. The incident occurred on Thursday at midnight when the victims, who had lost their way, were checking their location.

The police apprehended the trio within two hours.

The suspects, Balarama and his associates Mohan and Chetan, residents of Thigalarapalya, targeted Manvith Rao A, Drithi, Ashmitha, Joshua, and Rhea, all engineering students from Pattanagere, Kengeri.

The victims had gathered near their college and booked a cab for Veerabhadreshwara Temple but were dropped off at the wrong location. As they tried to book another cab, the gang threatened them with machetes and daggers, robbing their phones and wallets. The victims contacted the police, who arrived promptly and arrested the trio. Two additional suspects are still at large, and efforts are underway to apprehend them. The police recovered four mobile phones and seized the weapons. During the investigation, it was revealed that Mohan had a criminal record related to vehicle theft, assault, and robbery.