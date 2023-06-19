Bengaluru: Three schoolboys drown in lake near Vijayapura

Three schoolboys who went missing on Saturday were found drowned in a lake near Vijayapura, Bengaluru Rural district, on Sunday morning.

Police said the boys — Karthik (15), Guruprasad (16) and Dhanush (10) — drowned in Chikkanahalli lake. They are believed to have visited the lake after school, police said.

Karthik’s father Jagannath has filed a complaint at the Vijayapura police station. Police have taken up a case under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), an officer said. Further investigations are underway, he added.