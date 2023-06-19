Bengaluru: Three schoolboys drown in lake near Vijayapura

Three schoolboys who went missing on Saturday were found drowned in a lake near Vijayapura, Bengaluru Rural district, on Sunday morning.
Read | Bengaluru: 26,000 saplings to be planted in lieu of trees axed for suburban train project
Police said the boys — Karthik (15), Guruprasad (16) and Dhanush (10) — drowned in Chikkanahalli lake. They are believed to have visited the lake after school, police said.
Karthik’s father Jagannath has filed a complaint at the Vijayapura police station. Police have taken up a case under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), an officer said. Further investigations are underway, he added.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Indian researchers in Arctic, Antarctic to do yoga
'Scam 2003' to premiere on SonyLIV in September
Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi
Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast
Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge
'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'
Meerut's 12-kg samosa: Eat in 30 mins, win Rs 71K
Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11