Bengaluru: Three schoolboys drown in lake near Vijayapura

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 19 2023, 00:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 01:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three schoolboys who went missing on Saturday were found drowned in a lake near Vijayapura, Bengaluru Rural district, on Sunday morning. 

Police said the boys — Karthik (15), Guruprasad (16) and Dhanush (10) — drowned in Chikkanahalli lake. They are believed to have visited the lake after school, police said. 

Karthik’s father Jagannath has filed a complaint at the Vijayapura police station. Police have taken up a case under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), an officer said. Further investigations are underway, he added. 

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

