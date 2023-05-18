Bengaluru: Tight security measures in place for VVIPs ahead of swearing-in ceremony

In preparation for the highly anticipated swearing-in ceremony of the new government at Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, the city is abuzz with rigorous security arrangements and bandobast for the arrival of distinguished VVIPs.

The city's security apparatus is mobilising additional personnel and resources to ensure the safety and protection of the prominent individuals set to grace the event. With an impressive lineup of dignitaries, including political heavyweights and esteemed chief ministers, the stage is set for a momentous occasion.

The VVIP security wing in the city has requested over 260 additional personnel from the City Armed Reserve to provide Z+ and Z levels of security to all the attending VVIPs. This is in addition to the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) and NSG (National Security Guard) personnel who will guard some of the VVIPs. They will be deployed on convoy duty to escort the guests and provide guard services for their residences.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be attended by VVIPs like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and chief ministers from several states, including West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, and Jharkhand. All of them will receive Z+ security.

The Gandhi family will have additional CRPF personnel as they are Advance Security Liaison (ASL) protectees. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will have NSG personnel securing her movements and stay. Each of them will have a specialised team of security personnel, including ACPs, in their camp commandment and tail.

The city's law and order police and traffic police will also provide additional security and support services to these personnel. A traffic advisory is expected to be issued on Friday.