Bengaluru tops in intent to hire in Q2 2022: Employment Outlook Report

In Bangaluru, manufacturing and services have both shown positive intent to hire

  • Sep 15 2022, 17:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2022, 17:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Driven by the growth in the IT, e-commerce, FMCG and other allied sectors, Bangaluru has emerged as the top city in India with the highest intent to hire in the second quarter of the current financial year, a report said on Thursday.

In the July to September quarter, according to the 'Employment Outlook Report' of HR company TeamLease Services, 95 per cent of employers expressed the intent to hire more, compared to 91 per cent in the April to June period. From a pan-India perspective, 61 per cent of India Inc. were keen to hire during the period (a seven per cent increase over last quarter).

In Bangaluru, manufacturing and services have both shown positive intent to hire. In the manufacturing sector, the leading industries were FMCG (48 per cent), Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals (43), Manufacturing, Engineering & Infrastructure (38), Power & Energy (34) and Agriculture & Agrochemicals (30).

From the services sector perspective, leading industries included Information Technology (97 per cent), E-commerce & Allied Start-ups (85), Education Services (70), Telecommunications (60), Retail (Essential) (64), Retail (Non-Essential) (30), and Financial Services (55).

Sharing his views, Chief Business Officer, TeamLease Services, Mahesh Bhatt said over the last decade, Bangaluru as a market has seen exponential growth across industries, especially with the emergence of many new age internet-based companies providing varied value-driven services and products.

"This positive growth momentum has led to an influx of employment opportunities across roles and sectors. More employers are keen to increase their resource pool and are also inclined to pay higher remunerations. In fact, in the coming quarters, hiring intent is further expected to be 97 per cent", he said.

While the demand for IT-focused job roles and digital competencies has been high, some of the top profiles/ roles which were in demand in the city included IT, Sales, Engineering and Marketing. From an overall location perspective, Delhi (72 per cent) followed by Mumbai (59) and Chennai (55) are the most promising cities in the manufacturing sector. From a services sector perspective, Bangalore (97 per cent) is at the top, followed by Mumbai (81), and Delhi (68).

The 'TeamLease Employment Outlook Report' is a comprehensive hiring outlook report, targeted at human resource professionals, policy and decision-makers, reflecting the hiring sentiment of over 865 employers, across 14 cities and 23 sectors in India, a company statement said. This report carries “Intent to Hire” statistics for Q-2, 2022-23 [July 2022 – Sep 2022] on the basis of the survey and analysis carried out during April and May 2022, it was stated.

