Bengaluru: Unnatural deaths raise questions of love and loss

A 20-year-old woman and a 21-year-old youth have killed themselves in separate incidents. Police suspect a love angle.

The deceased persons are Dhara Shamsukh and Deependra Kumar, both construction workers from West Bengal living in labour sheds near Bellandur Kere Kodi.

On Thursday, Kumar allegedly killed himself by hanging from the iron bar of the roof of the shed after other labourers left for work.

Marathahalli police inquired with his friends and relatives and learnt that he was in love with a woman who had reportedly returned to West Bengal and got engaged to another man. He informed the labourers about the woman ending the relationship with him.

Police have taken up a case of unnatural death. They found Kumar’s photo with three to four women in his mobile phone.

On Friday afternoon, police got information that a woman had jumped from an under-construction building near Bellandur Kere Kodi. There was no memo from the hospital or any complaint. Police thought the woman was under treatment.

On Saturday morning, they got a death memo from the hospital. They rushed to the hospital and learnt that the deceased was Dhara and she was also a resident of a labourer shed in the same place where Kumar stayed.

Dhara’s younger sister also works as a labourer in the same building. She saw her jumping from the third floor of the under-construction building.

Police checked the mobile phone of Dhara to find a few photos of her with Kumar. Police suspect that Kumar was also in a relationship with Dhara. She may have killed herself after learning about Kumar’s death.

Her parents informed the police that they are not able to come to the city to lodge a complaint and asked them to take up the case by taking a complaint from Dhara’s younger sister. So the police have asked the parents to send an e-mail about the same. Dhara’s body has been kept in the mortuary for further necessary action.

Both of them have not left any death notes. But according to labourers, Kumar and Dhara were very close. Two separate cases of unnatural deaths are under investigation by Marathahalli police.