Bengaluru: Woman arrested after ruckus at hotel over tissue paper

B'luru: Woman held for ruckus in hotel over tissue

She allegedly threatened the staff with dire consequences and broke the menu board

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy
  • Feb 15 2023, 02:33 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2023, 04:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A woman allegedly created a ruckus in a hotel in Uttarahalli as the hotel staff didn't give her tissue paper after having dinner.

Nammura Upahara hotel manager Nagaraju filed a complaint against the woman, identified as Rajalakshmi.

Released on bail

Subramanyapura police arrested her and released her on bail.

Nagaraju told the police that Rajalakshmi visited the hotel around 8.15 pm on February 11. She ate idli vada and asked the security guard for tissue paper. The guard reportedly told her that the hotel did not have tissue paper.

Rajalakshmi hit the plate on the floor and started abusing the staff. She questioned Nagaraju and other staff why they had not kept the tissue paper.

She reportedly dropped the names of a few people staying in the area and threatened them with dire consequences. Nagaraju claims that many hotel customers returned after seeing her shouting at the staff.

When the security guard tried to send her out of the hotel, she allegedly threatened to strip herself, put the blame on them, and file a complaint with the police.

The hotel staff wanted to avoid a scene and went back to work. Rajalakshmi stayed on the premises for some time abusing the staff and breaking the menu board. Nagaraju later called the police. 

Bengaluru news
Karnataka News

