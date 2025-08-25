Menu
Maharashtra polls row | Supreme Court grants protection from arrest to CSDS chief Sanjay Kumar

The FIRs were lodged against Kumar, even though he apologised his post which claimed significant voter number discrepancies in the 2024 Maharashtra elections.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 07:52 IST
Published 25 August 2025, 07:52 IST
