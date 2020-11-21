Bengaluru's annual art carnival Chitra Santhe to go online

The city's mega art carnival Chitra Santhe will be held online on January 3 in view of the safety of artists and the public during the pandemic.

In a release, Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath said that the 18th edition of the event, dedicated to corona warriors, will still feature the cultural programmes along with the online art exhibition.

"A website dedicated exclusively for the event will be online for a month and shall be extended if required," it said, adding that the dialogues, discourses, debates and artist interaction, which are integral parts of the programme, will also move online.

The public can also view the programmes on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube and on the website Chitrasanthe.org. Contemporary artworks and traditional paintings of Mysore, Tanjore, Rajasthani, Madhubani and other styles will be available for viewing and for purchase.

The galleries of the Parishath will showcase works of eminent artists while the event itself will provide a platform to both professional and self-taught artists. An estimated 1,500 artists from various parts of the country and abroad are showing interest in participating in the online santhe, the Parishath said.

The Santhe will also see bestowing of awards on eminent artists. The application form for the online Chitra Santhe will be available at https://www.karnatakachitrakalaparishath.com/chitra-santhe/.