BMTC invites bids to buy 840 diesel buses  

Faced with a depleted fleet, the BMTC has invited bids from companies to supply 840 BS-VI model diesel buses.

Of the 6,600 buses owned by the Bangalore Metropolitan transport Corporation (BMTC), only 5,680 are operated daily.

The corporation has been struggling to handle the ageing fleet, especially those requiring daily repair, and is resorting to operating old buses to make up for the shortfall.

As per the rule it adopted, the BMTC must scrap 989 buses by the year-end.

“Vehicles start developing problems after completing 5 lakh km. A bus has to be scrapped after it runs 8.5 lakh km. This enables efficiency in operations and helps provide reliable transport services,” an official said.

Some of the 989 buses may not make the cut if the prescribed limits were to be applied. Officials try to make the best use of the available buses in view of the shortage caused by delays in procuring new buses.

Inadequate EV fleet

The number of electric vehicles added to the fleet is too small to meet the demand. The BMTC has brought on road 120 of the 300 large (12-metre-long) electric

buses.

Officials said it will take about three more months to get the remaining. The 90 medium-sized e-buses have limited capacity.

In August, the BMTC issued a work order to lease 921 electric buses from Tata. However, officials said they couldn’t do away with the diesel buses as yet.

The corporation had previously argued that the BS-VI buses were nearly as eco-friendly as the CNG buses in terms of the emissions and had prioritised the electric vehicles over CNG.

“The diesel buses are necessary when we transition to the electric era. Since the cabinet and the BMTC board have approved the procurement of the 840 BS-VI buses, we hope to get the vehicles soon to replace the ones that will be scrapped,” the official added.

As per the tender conditions, the financial bids of the technically qualified companies will be opened on December 6. A company getting a work order must supply all the 840 buses in five months.