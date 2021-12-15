BMTC slashes AC bus fares, monthly pass price cut by Rs 500 in Bengaluru

The BMTC has reduced the medium and long distance fares and bus pass prices of air conditioned (Vajra) services in the city in a move to attract more passengers. However, the discount does not apply to the airport buses.

The first three stages of the Vajra services, up to 6 km, will remain the same. Passengers travelling to stage 4 (8 km) and beyond will see a cut ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 40 depending on the distance travelled.

The price of Vajra day pass has been reduced from Rs 120 to Rs 100, while the monthly pass price has seen the biggest cut from Rs 2,000 to Rs 1,500.

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has been struggling to restart the AC bus operations for more than a year as the pandemic took away the regular passengers for the high-end buses, mostly the employees working in companies in the IT corridors.

New services

Over the last two months, officials have resumed 83 services, a portion of the more than 650 daily services that were operated before the pandemic.

Officials said 90 additional AC bus services will be introduced on 12 routes starting from Friday, taking the total number of services to 173.

The Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike welcomed the price cut and noted that officials should take a similar approach to regular buses as well.

"It is definitely a good move. Considering that many companies are still continuing work from home option, we don't know how many people will benefit from the price slash. However, we urge authorities to look into the sufferings of the common man," Shaheen Shasa of the Vedike told DH.

She noted that New Delhi, Punjab and Tamil Nadu have made city bus services free for women.

"If they can do it, why can't Karnataka adopt the same and extend it beyond women, to the economically weaker sections. The government needs to look into this matter to address the concerns of the public," she said.

