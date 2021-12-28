BMTC will soon have 300 electric buses: CM Bommai

The state government plans to bolster the fleet of electric vehicles with the BMTC to 300, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday.

Speaking after launching the BS-VI and electric buses of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Bommai said 90 buses have been currently introduced.

He noted that the state transport corporations need a “creative intervention” to rejuvenate revenue, while assuring that the state would reach out to PSUs to boost the BMTC’s services.

The companies had earlier utilised BMTC buses for their employees’ commute and a similar initiative would now help the transport corporation, Bommai said.

Admitting that transport companies cannot survive on subsidies alone, Bommai said the government has constituted a committee headed by retired Additional Chief Secretary M R Srinivasa Murthy to examine ways to revive the corporation.

