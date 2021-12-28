BMTC will soon have 300 electric buses: CM Bommai

BMTC will soon have 300 electric buses: CM Bommai

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 28 2021, 01:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2021, 05:33 ist
The electric buses were inaugurated at the Vidhana Soudha on Monday. DH Photo/B K Janardhan

The state government plans to bolster the fleet of electric vehicles with the BMTC to 300, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday.

Speaking after launching the BS-VI and electric buses of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Bommai said 90 buses have been currently introduced.

He noted that the state transport corporations need a “creative intervention” to rejuvenate revenue, while assuring that the state would reach out to PSUs to boost the BMTC’s services.

The companies had earlier utilised BMTC buses for their employees’ commute and a similar initiative would now help the transport corporation, Bommai said.

Admitting that transport companies cannot survive on subsidies alone, Bommai said the government has constituted a committee headed by retired Additional Chief Secretary M R Srinivasa Murthy to examine ways to revive the corporation.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BMTC
Bengaluru
basavaraj bommai
Karnataka

What's Brewing

These states have imposed night curfew to fight Omicron

These states have imposed night curfew to fight Omicron

Political books set to make 2022 an explosive year

Political books set to make 2022 an explosive year

Hunt galaxies! Here’s how you can explore the universe

Hunt galaxies! Here’s how you can explore the universe

There is still hope pandemic could begin fading in 2022

There is still hope pandemic could begin fading in 2022

Treating Covid patients in secret Myanmar clinics

Treating Covid patients in secret Myanmar clinics

Here's how much extreme weather cost the world in 2021

Here's how much extreme weather cost the world in 2021

 