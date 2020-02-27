BMTC's new app with live tracking receives rave reviews

BMTC's new app with live tracking receives rave reviews

DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 27 2020, 08:14am ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2020, 09:35am ist
The revamped app of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) 'MyBMTC' has received some rave reviews. The facelifted app allows Bengalureans to track BMTC buses live in a well-designed layout. The app is now linked to Google Maps which uses real-time location data from GPS devices which were already fitted on BMTC buses.

The app has over 50,000 installs on Android and BMTC has a fleet of about 6,500 buses. The app’s Google Play Store description says that a developer named Nihal Thakkar built and maintained the app. Nihal had earlier built an unofficial BMTC app that was later taken down from the Play Store.

BMTC had relaunched an earlier version of the app without integration with Google Maps on December 25 after months of testing. Despite updating the app with more features, the app was poorly rated on Android OS’ Play Store.

Google had earlier met BMTC’s MD C Shikha and other directors to share live tracking data and relay the live-tracking data on Google Maps, according to a report by Bangalore Mirror. The app already displays live-tracking data from Namma Metro services.

 

