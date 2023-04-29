Book on Kannada cinema released  

Christ (Deemed-to-be) University's Kannada Sangha celebrated their 50th anniversary by releasing a book titled 'Cinema-Kale-Samskruti' authored by N Vidyashankar on Wednesday.

The book is a compilation of articles that Vidyashankar had written for various media outlets over a span of three decades, delving into a range of topics related to cinema, including theories of cinema and the new wave in Kannada cinema during the 80s.

Speaking at the event, national award-winning film critic Prof Manu Chakravarthy said: “There is no other book written in Kannada that speaks so conceptually about the relationship between cinema, art and culture. There are 22 essays in the book which mainly speak about the foundational blocks of cinema.”

Journalist Dr Vijaya recalled her memories of working with Vidyashankar and his efforts to develop thought-provoking articles.