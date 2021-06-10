Bootleggers turn to ambergris to make a killing

Bengaluru police have busted a racket selling ambergris of sperm whale by arresting four people.

KG Halli police raided a coconut farm at Lakshmipathi Garden and arrested 54-year-old Magadi Road resident Syed Tajammul Pasha, 48-year-old Saleem Pasha, and 34-year-old Naseer Pasha, both from Palace Guttahalli, and JP Nagar resident Rafiulla Sharif, 45.

The raid helped seize 6.7 kilograms of ambergris, which is worth Rs 8 crore on the black market.

Ambergris is a solid, waxy substance that originates as a secretion in the internal organ of the sperm whale found floating in tropical oceans. Demand for ambergris has been high in China and Arab countries for use in medicines and perfume.

Police said Tajammul and Saleem had sourced ambergris from their contact Salman from Kolar. Salman asked them to find buyers for ambergris with an offer to share the profit. They approached Rafiulla and Naseer to sell the substance.

Police have registered a case against the accused under the Wildlife Protection Act and for cheating. Police are on the lookout for Salman to find out from where he had sourced ambergris.