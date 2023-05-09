Brace for more rains in Bengaluru on May 9, 10

Bengalureans will have to brace for more rains on May 9 and 10. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted moderate rains for the city over the next two days. The maximum and minimum temperature is going to hover around 29 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has observed a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal. "The low-pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea has become a Well Marked Low-Pressure Area over the same region. It is likely to intensify into a depression by today evening over the same region and subsequently into a cyclonic storm over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of East Central Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea on May 10,” a statement by IMD on Tuesday said.

Parts of the state and Bengaluru will experience cloudy weather. Thunderstorms are expected by evening.