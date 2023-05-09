Brace for more rains in Bengaluru on May 9, 10

Brace for more rains in Bengaluru on May 9, 10

Parts of the state and Bengaluru will experience cloudy weather

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 09 2023, 13:13 ist
  • updated: May 09 2023, 13:13 ist
The IMD has observed a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal. Credit: DH File Photo

Bengalureans will have to brace for more rains on May 9 and 10. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted moderate rains for the city over the next two days. The maximum and minimum temperature is going to hover around 29 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has observed a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal. "The low-pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea has become a Well Marked Low-Pressure Area over the same region. It is likely to intensify into a depression by today evening over the same region and subsequently into a cyclonic storm over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of East Central Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea on May 10,” a statement by IMD on Tuesday said.

Parts of the state and Bengaluru will experience cloudy weather. Thunderstorms are expected by evening.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

IMD
Bengaluru
Karnataka
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mark Zuckerberg wins gold in jiu-jitsu tournament

Mark Zuckerberg wins gold in jiu-jitsu tournament

Russia's Victory Day under shadow of Ukraine setbacks

Russia's Victory Day under shadow of Ukraine setbacks

Writers' strike freezes 'Game of Thrones' spinoff

Writers' strike freezes 'Game of Thrones' spinoff

Lionel Messi wins Laureus award

Lionel Messi wins Laureus award

SSLC toppers aspire to be doctors, astronauts

SSLC toppers aspire to be doctors, astronauts

NASA's snake-like robot on a mission to discover life

NASA's snake-like robot on a mission to discover life

China: First ChatGPT arrest over fake train crash news

China: First ChatGPT arrest over fake train crash news

 