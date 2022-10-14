BU-Mariyappana Palya Rd to be closed at night daily

BU-Mariyappana Palya Rd to be closed between 10 pm and 5 am daily

With this, the two entry and exit points to the campus have been restricted

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 14 2022, 02:15 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2022, 03:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

The road connecting Bangalore University’s Jnanabharathi campus and Mariyappana Palya will be closed between 10 pm and 5 am.

Following the series of accidents reported on the campus in the last few days, and considering the demand by the students to restrict public access to the campus, the university authorities have decided to close the road between 10 pm and 5 am everyday.

With this, the two entry and exit points to the campus have been restricted.

A few years ago, entry from National Law School of India University (NLSIU) was restricted from 8 pm to 5 am for the public.

On Thursday, Bangalore University Vice-Chancellor Dr Jayakara S M visited the hospital where Shilpashree, an MSc student who was run over by a BMTC bus on campus, is being treated.

The condition of the 22-year-old remains serious. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bangalore University
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Shruti Haasan admits to having gotten a nose job done

Shruti Haasan admits to having gotten a nose job done

Women's IPL set to take place in March with 5 teams

Women's IPL set to take place in March with 5 teams

Social service mandatory for erring drivers in Kerala

Social service mandatory for erring drivers in Kerala

Drivers fear job losses amid rise of delivery robots

Drivers fear job losses amid rise of delivery robots

Here's a look at chronology of the hijab case

Here's a look at chronology of the hijab case

 