BU-Mariyappana Palya Rd to be closed between 10 pm and 5 am daily

The road connecting Bangalore University’s Jnanabharathi campus and Mariyappana Palya will be closed between 10 pm and 5 am.

Following the series of accidents reported on the campus in the last few days, and considering the demand by the students to restrict public access to the campus, the university authorities have decided to close the road between 10 pm and 5 am everyday.

With this, the two entry and exit points to the campus have been restricted.

A few years ago, entry from National Law School of India University (NLSIU) was restricted from 8 pm to 5 am for the public.

On Thursday, Bangalore University Vice-Chancellor Dr Jayakara S M visited the hospital where Shilpashree, an MSc student who was run over by a BMTC bus on campus, is being treated.

The condition of the 22-year-old remains serious.