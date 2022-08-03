BWSSB to hold water adalats on Thursday

BWSSB to hold water adalats on Thursday

The Adalat will be held between 9.30 am and 11 am

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 03 2022, 00:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2022, 02:11 ist

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold a Water Adalat on Thursday in various places.

The Adalat will be held between 9.30 am and 11 am in (West-1)-1, (Southwest-2), (South East-1), (South-1)-1, (East-2)-1, (East-1)-1, (North-2)-3, (South West-1)-1, (North West-1) and (North West-2)-1 subdivisions.

Grievances related to water billing, delay in converting domestic connection to non-domestic connection, delay in providing water supply and sanitary connections, and other issues will be settled in the Adalat.  Citizens can call 1916 for further details or report any problems related to water supply.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BWSSB
Bengaluru
Water adalat

What's Brewing

Who could succeed al-Qaeda's Ayman al-Zawahiri?

Who could succeed al-Qaeda's Ayman al-Zawahiri?

India win historic gold in lawn bowls at CWG

India win historic gold in lawn bowls at CWG

Who is Pelosi and why is she in news over Taiwan visit?

Who is Pelosi and why is she in news over Taiwan visit?

Asia Cup to begin from Aug 27; India vs Pak a day later

Asia Cup to begin from Aug 27; India vs Pak a day later

How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia

Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia

 