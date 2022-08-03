BWSSB to hold water adalats on Thursday

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold a Water Adalat on Thursday in various places.

The Adalat will be held between 9.30 am and 11 am in (West-1)-1, (Southwest-2), (South East-1), (South-1)-1, (East-2)-1, (East-1)-1, (North-2)-3, (South West-1)-1, (North West-1) and (North West-2)-1 subdivisions.

Grievances related to water billing, delay in converting domestic connection to non-domestic connection, delay in providing water supply and sanitary connections, and other issues will be settled in the Adalat. Citizens can call 1916 for further details or report any problems related to water supply.