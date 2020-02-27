Cantonment railway terminal work to begin in May

The South Western Railways will start working on the proposed terminal at Cantonment Railway Station in May when officials hope to operationalise the seven-platform terminal at Byappanahalli.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, SWR General Manager Ajay Kumar Singh said officials will take up the work on Cantonment terminal in two months. "Officials will take up the work after finishing work at Byappanahalli," he said.

The terminal at Byappanahalli is expected to decongest Yashwantpur and Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna stations.

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi said more train services would be introduced once Byappanahalli terminal is operationalised. "I have told railway officials that mere inauguration of the terminal will not suffice. We need to introduce some trains," he said.

Earlier, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa flagged off the increase in the frequency of train Shivamogga-Chennai-Shivamogga Tatkal Express (06221/06222) from weekly to bi-weekly.