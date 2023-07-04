Constable pulls over to check on parked car, mowed down by drunk motorist in Bengaluru

A police constable and another person were killed in a high-speed accident on the Ballari Road flyover, North Bengaluru, in the early hours of Monday morning.

Suresh, a constable at the Devanahalli police station, accompanied inspector Dharmegowda on his patrol rounds late on Sunday night when they chanced upon an Innova Crysta that had stopped in the middle of the Doddajala flyover near Meenakunte Hosur.

Byregowda, the car driver, had switched on the parking lights of the vehicle, which was assumed to have either broken down or met with an accident.

Dharmegowda pulled the police jeep over to the left side of the flyover and instructed Suresh to step out to inspect the vehicle and question its driver, Byregowda.

Suresh began questioning the driver standing on the road when, around 1.50 am, a Hyundai Accent coming at a very high speed from Hebbal towards the airport crashed into the car and the two people standing there.

Also Read | Two minor siblings mowed down by van in Maharashtra's Palghar; vehicle driver arrested

The impact was such that Suresh died almost immediately, while Byregowda suffered severe injuries.

Sharath (28), one of the six people in the car, also died on the spot.

All car occupants were drunk

It was found that all the occupants of the car, including the driver, 30-year-old Chandra Prakash, were under the influence of alcohol.

Except for Sharath, others suffered minor injuries.

Police suspect that the three men and three women occupants were most likely colleagues returning from a late party, said Sachin Ghorpade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, North).

Chikkajala traffic police have filed a case against Prakash for driving rashly and under the influence of alcohol, which led to the deaths of two people.