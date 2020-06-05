Coronavirus: Bengaluru reports two more deaths

The number of Covid deaths in the state jumped by 7.5% on Thursday as four more succumbed to the disease, two of them in Bengaluru.

The district health officer said the two deaths happened at Bowring and Victoria Hospitals. Patient 4317, a 60-year-old woman and a resident of Chamarajpet, had developed breathlessness.

“Suspecting that she had Covid-19, medical authorities sent her to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital where she died,” a senior medical officer said. Information from the Department of Health and Family Welfare revealed that the woman had fever by the time she arrived at Bowring on June 3 and was also vomiting.

Medical staff examining her case history found that she had comorbid conditions such as hypertension and diabetes. The cause of death, on the evening of June 3, was respiratory failure.

The other fatality was a 65-year old woman (Patient 4220) from VV Puram who, according to the district health office, had been admitted to a private hospital due to kidney failure. A medical test revealed she had Covid-19. “She was transferred to Victoria Hospital on Wednesday where she expired within two hours after arrival,” district health officer Dr K Srinivas said. Officially, the cause of death was Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

So far, 18 of the 57 deaths registered in the state — including two suicides — are in Bengaluru. The 424 Covid-19 cases in the district is the third highest after Udupi and Kalaburagi.

Of the seven other cases reported on Thursday, four are interstate travellers, including two from Tamil Nadu, and one each from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. A fifth case is a contact of Patient 2834, a 25-year-old woman who had returned from Maharashtra to the city and had subsequently tested positive on May 30.

BBMP officials said they had identified one more Covid-19 case, which did not make it to the bulletin on Thursday.

This was a 22-year-old woman from Padarayanapura in the eighth month of her pregnancy, who tested positive on Thursday during a routine maternity checkup. Her samples had been sent for testing on June 1. “She was not living inside the containment zone and we are trying to ascertain how she contracted the disease,” said Dr Manoranjan Hegde, health officer, west zone, BBMP. The last two cases identified on Thursday are men in their fifties whose contacts are still being traced.