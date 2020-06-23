Covid-19 cases in police force continue rise as five more contract virus

Around four policemen, a personal assistant to an additional director general of police (ADGP), and three family members of an infected police constable tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

The total number of infected policemen in the city has crossed 69.

A woman clerk working as personal assistant to ADGP (law and order) Amar Kumar Pandey tested positive on Monday.

A 45-year-old head constable from Halasurgate police station, a head constable of Kumarswamy Layout traffic police station, a police constable working as a driver with the Central Crime Branch, and one more from the Kalasipalyam police station have also tested positive.

A 35-year-old woman, the wife of a head constable of Kalasipalyam police station, and their nine-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son are also infected and are admitted in MS Ramaiah hospital.

Accused catch the virus

A 26-year-old accused in murder case arrested by the Thalaghattapura police has been tested positive and is admitted in the Victoria Hospital. Twelve policemen in his primary contact have been quarantined and subjected for Covid test.

A 21-year-old accused arrested by the Tilak Nagar police is infected and 17 policemen in his contact have been quarantined.

Eleven policemen from the Kengeri police station are quarantined as a police constable working in the Kalasipalyam police station tested positive and was in contact with these officers, after his house was burgled.

Though police commissioner Bhaskar Rao has instructed to send sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors and head constables above 55 years on paid leave, many allege that their immediate seniors at the stations don’t permit them to stay at home.

Meanwhile, based on Rao’s order around 400 policemen of ASI and head constable rank have availed the facility till Monday evening.

Most of the police stations, including Mahadevapura, Jayanagar, KR Puram, Ramamurthynagar and Basavangudi have put up kiosk from Monday.

The rest will set up the kiosk by Tuesday.

‘Don’t reveal names’

Meanwhile, police commissioner Bhaskar Rao has asked the media not to reveal names or photographs of infected personnel. In a tweet, he said, “bystanders take photos on their mobiles and tv channels air the same. Privacy invaded and they have complained that they feel humiliated. No photography without consent, I instructed all my officers to ensure privacy or take legal action.”