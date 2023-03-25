Covid testing down to less than 20%, will be ramped up: BBMP

Even as Covid Test Positivity Rate (TPR) is rising in Bengaluru, the BBMP is meeting less than 20% of its daily testing target of 5,000.

Throughout March, daily test numbers ranged between a minimum of 349 to a maximum of 976, as per the BBMP's Covid bulletin of March 22.

Towards December-end, when cases spiked in countries like China, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had increased daily testing to over 5,000 based on the technical advisory committee's (TAC) recommendation. The pace was sustained till January end. In February, daily testing came down to below 1,500. And in March, below 1,000.

As per the March 22 bulletin, the weekly TPR in the BBMP limits was high at 7.48%.

BBMP's Chief Health Officer Dr Balasundar says the dedicated swab collectors who had been appointed to the BBMP Primary Health Centres (PHCs) were relieved in January-end when Covid cases came down to single digits. He says the BBMP will ramp up testing to achieve the daily target of 5,000, starting Saturday.

The direction to increase testing was given in a meeting chaired by the chief secretary last Monday, he says.

"Now, we have lab technicians in 141 PHCs as well as over 200 Namma Clinics. If each of them collect 20 samples from ILI/SARI patients visiting their clinics, it will be enough to meet the daily target," he says.

However, he adds that fewer patients have been visiting the clinics. "As of now, we have no directions to reach out to the community to collect samples. By next Wednesday, we will know if that's needed to meet the target," says Dr Balasundar.