Restaurant in Bengaluru's NR Colony catches fire

Davangere Benne Dose restaurant in Bengaluru's NR Colony catches fire

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 19 2020, 13:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2020, 16:04 ist
The remnants of the shop after the fire was brought under control. Credit: DH Photo/BH Shivakumar

An eatery specialising in serving Davangere Benne Dose near Netkallappa Circle in NR Colony, Bengaluru caught fire. The fire was later doused.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Fire

What's Brewing

Airlines' Covid-19 safety analysis challenged by expert

Airlines' Covid-19 safety analysis challenged by expert

How does China's digital yuan work?

How does China's digital yuan work?

Kimchi disaster brews after typhoons hurt cabbage farms

Kimchi disaster brews after typhoons hurt cabbage farms

Millions more Covid-19 tests but are results reported?

Millions more Covid-19 tests but are results reported?

Win, but still lose? Behold the US Electoral College

Win, but still lose? Behold the US Electoral College

DH Toon | Vigilant for every inch of India's land: Shah

DH Toon | Vigilant for every inch of India's land: Shah

Trump running campaign he likes, not the one he needs

Trump running campaign he likes, not the one he needs

 