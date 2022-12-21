Depressed 70-year-old woman, daughter and son kill themselves in Bengaluru

A 70-year-old woman, her daughter and son allegedly killed themselves at their flat in North Bengaluru’s Mahalakshmi Layout.

Police investigations showed Yashoda, her daughter Suman (41) and son Naresh (36) killed themselves over depression. Police have, however, taken up a case of abetment to suicide against eight to 10 people based on a complaint filed by Yashoda’s elder daughter.

The purported suicides came to light late on Monday night after Yashoda’s elder daughter Aparna, a lawyer by profession, visited her mother’s house as repeated phone calls went unanswered. The trio did not respond to phone calls since Saturday night.

There was no response to repeated knocks on the door. Aparna and other residents broke open the door only to find the trio dead on a bed. Police later arrived at the scene and found tablet strips and a purported two-page death note.

Police suspect the deceased overdosed on pills but are waiting for the autopsy report to arrive at a conclusion.

Also Read | Bengaluru woman ends life a month after husband's suicide

The family hailed from Andhra Pradesh. Yashoda’s husband Dr Sathyanaraya Rao was a physician and had died two years ago. The family previously stayed in Nagarbhavi and shifted to Mahalakshmi Layout five months ago.

Aparna, the only one to get married among Yashoda’s children, lives with her husband in Rajajinagar. Naresh wanted to get married after Suman’s marriage.

Police suspect that Yashoda, Suman and Naresh were depressed over family issues, especially the latter’s marriage.

Naresh last spoke to Aparna around 6 pm on Saturday. None of the three spoke to any friend or relative after that. Aparna learnt that some people had come looking for Naresh on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. She has filed a police complaint against them.

Police suspect the trio killed themselves sometime on Sunday because the bodies were not highly decomposed.

Aparna saw Naresh’s car in the parking lot but she didn’t know that three of her family had killed themselves.

The death note does not blame anyone and just states that the deceased alone were responsible. No specific reason has been mentioned either, police said.