FIR over tweet on bombing Bengaluru airport

Police have launched a criminal investigation against a Twitter user who tweeted about bombing the Bengaluru airport so that a new one could be built closer to the city.

Police at the Bangalore International Airport police station had initially registered a Non-Cognisable Report (NCR) over the tweet after receiving a complaint from Roopa Mathew, terminal manager at the Kempegowda International Airport.

However, the Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate First Class, Devanahalli, ordered the police to register an FIR and investigate the matter.

Accordingly, the police registered the FIR on December 12 invoking IPC sections related to giving a statement conducive to public mischief and criminal intimidation by anonymous communication.

The tweet posted by the user @futureftsufjan at 10.15 pm on December 10 read: “i will bomb the blr airport j so they can rebuild one closer to the city (sic).”

Travellers have often complained about the location of the KIA. The airport is situated about 40 km from downtown Bengaluru and lacks affordable public transport.