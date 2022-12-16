FIR over tweet on bombing Bengaluru airport

FIR over tweet on bombing Bengaluru airport

Police at the Bangalore International Airport police station had initially registered a Non-Cognisable Report (NCR) over the tweet

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 16 2022, 02:44 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2022, 04:39 ist
Bengaluru's KIA airport. Credit: DH File Photo

Police have launched a criminal investigation against a Twitter user who tweeted about bombing the Bengaluru airport so that a new one could be built closer to the city.

Police at the Bangalore International Airport police station had initially registered a Non-Cognisable Report (NCR) over the tweet after receiving a complaint from Roopa Mathew, terminal manager at the Kempegowda International Airport. 

However, the Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate First Class, Devanahalli, ordered the police to register an FIR and investigate the matter.

Accordingly, the police registered the FIR on December 12 invoking IPC sections related to giving a statement conducive to public mischief and criminal intimidation by anonymous communication. 

The tweet posted by the user @futureftsufjan at 10.15 pm on December 10 read: “i will bomb the blr airport j so they can rebuild one closer to the city (sic).” 

Travellers have often complained about the location of the KIA. The airport is situated about 40 km from downtown Bengaluru and lacks affordable public transport. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Kempegowda International Airport

What's Brewing

Why do we destroy homes of world’s creatures? Dinner

Why do we destroy homes of world’s creatures? Dinner

Infosys@40- A success story that inspires millions

Infosys@40- A success story that inspires millions

SRK to appear during FIFA Word Cup final

SRK to appear during FIFA Word Cup final

One radio links Uttarakhand tribe to the world

One radio links Uttarakhand tribe to the world

Verstappen to the Max in dominant 2022 F1 season

Verstappen to the Max in dominant 2022 F1 season

End of Indiana Jones era for US museums with looted art

End of Indiana Jones era for US museums with looted art

Watch the stars dazzle at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve

Watch the stars dazzle at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve

 