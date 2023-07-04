G20 meet: ‘Temporary No Fly Zone’ around Hotel Taj West End

Bengaluru police chief B Dayananda has issued an order prohibiting the flying of drones, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Glider Aircraft, all small aircraft and non-scheduled aircraft, and declared a ‘Temporary No Fly Zone’ within a one-km radius of Hotel Taj West End.

The hotel on Race Course Road is scheduled to host G-20 Space Economy Leaders' meeting on July 6 and June 7.

The ‘Temporary No Fly Zone’ will remain in effect from 9 am on July 5 to 2 pm on July 8.

Dayananda stated that foreign delegates, VVIPs and other dignitaries were expected to participate in the event and would stay at the hotel. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Division, had requested him to declare a ‘Temporary No Fly Zone’.

"As part of the safety and security of the VVIPs and foreign delegates, I consider it is necessary to declare a ‘Temporary No Fly Zone’," he stated in the order issued under Section 144 of the CrPC.