Gallantry awardees who fought in 1965, ‘71 wars felicitated

Gallantry awardees from Bengaluru who participated in the 1965 and 1971 wars have been honoured in the city.

They were felicitated on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day and as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ celebrated at the Air Force Technical College (AFTC).

Among those honored were Air Commodore K G Kuruvilla, Wing Commander J S Gahalawat, Wing Commander A Raghunath and Wing Commander M R Shirazi Shaurya Chakra.

Kuruvilla’s wartime exploits are due to be covered in a Bollywood film to be released in December.

The awardees said they were touched by the gesture and recounted war stories for the young AFTC officers.

Video clips of the wars were screened for the invitees, providing first-hand accounts of the challenges the soldiers of the 1965 and 1971 conflicts faced.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) described the event as a major motivator for young cadets.

Air Commodore Biji Philip, Commandant AFTC, lauded the four veterans for setting the highest military standards during their service.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence said such ceremonies are being conducted all over India and webcast live on the Gallantry Awards Portal (GAP) of the ministry.

