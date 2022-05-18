Green Line metro trains delayed due to electric issue

BMRCL officials cited the tripping of electrical transformers at Peenya and Puttenahalli, which supply power to the Green Line, for the minor disruptions

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 18 2022, 01:57 ist
  • updated: May 18 2022, 06:22 ist

Namma Metro trains were delayed by about 10 minutes on the Green Line owing to an issue with the electric and signalling apparatus.

“Services have been restored,” BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Pervez said in a message.

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
India News

