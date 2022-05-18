Green Line metro trains delayed due to electric issue

Namma Metro trains were delayed by about 10 minutes on the Green Line owing to an issue with the electric and signalling apparatus.
BMRCL officials cited the tripping of electrical transformers at Peenya and Puttenahalli, which supply power to the Green Line, for the minor disruptions.
“Services have been restored,” BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Pervez said in a message.
