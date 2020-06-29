Half of beds in Bengaluru private hospitals for Covid-19 treatment

Private hospitals in Bengaluru on Monday agreed to provide 50% of their beds to the government for Covid-19 treatment. An additional 2,500 beds will be made available because of this.

The decision came after a meeting Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Bengaluru Covid-19 in-charge R Ashoka held with private hospitals. A meeting of private medical colleges is scheduled on Tuesday to get another 5,000 beds from them.

Ashoka told reporters that 1,500 beds will be provided by private hospitals and nursing homes in a week. A reminder of the beds will be given shortly after.

Earlier in the day, chief minister BS Yediyurappa had exhorted private hospitals to provide 2,500 beds by Tuesday. "There is a shortage of beds in the city. We have asked them to arrange all facilities to treat these patients," he said.

Dr R Ravindra, president, Private Hospitals, and Nursing Homes Association said that hospitals would treat Covid patients separately. "There is nothing to fear for non-Covid patients as they will be treated in different units," he said.

Private hospitals are treating Covid patients from June 16 this month and have faced few challenges in treating patients due to lack of facilities, Ravindra added. The government also agreed to provide insurance cover to the staff at private hospitals.