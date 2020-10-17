IGNOU announces provisional admissions for students awaiting exam results

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will admit students who are still awaiting the results of their qualifying exam in the July 2020 batch. They have to submit the exam results by December 31.

The university has taken the decision in accordance with the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and in view of the pandemic, IGNOU Bengaluru Centre regional director G H Imrapur said in a release.

Students who have passed the second year or the fifth semester of a bachelor’s degree course or have appeared in the 10+2 or the equivalent exam conducted by the respective school board in 2020 can apply for admission at http://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The application form is available at http://tinyurl.com/yytn4d6s and should be submitted to IGNOU’s Bengaluru regional centre for confirmation. Students should, however, submit the pass certificates by December 31, 2020, or else their admission will be cancelled and the fees refunded as per the rules, the release added.

For details, send WhatsApp messages to 9449337272, call 080-29697272 or write to rcbangalore@ignou.ac.in.