IISc UAPA talk row: IISER Mohali issues notices to faculty

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Mohali has issued show-cause notices to two members of its faculty for protesting the cancellation of a talk on UAPA, at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

In the notice dated July 4, the IISER Registrar sought from the two assistant professors an explanation for their action, by July 13.

The registrar said they signed a letter addressed to the IISc director questioning the cancellation, “without seeking or obtaining the prior approval of the competent authority”. The notice said the faculty members’ action was prima facie in violation of the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules.

“Furthermore, the notional allocation of institute funds to you for research purposes is being suspended until this matter is satisfactorily resolved,” the notice said. A source familiar with the matter told DH that the faculty members have responded to the notices.

They were among around 550 signatories — scientists, academics and students from premier institutions — who criticised the IISc administration for denying permission to an on-campus discussion on the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

“That even signing this letter could invite such action is absurd,” Prof Suvrat Raju, faculty at the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences, Bengaluru, and a signatory, said.

The discussion was scheduled on June 28 and to be led by Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, activists who were part of the movement against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and were, in 2020, booked under UAPA for alleged links to the Delhi riots conspiracy.

A day ahead of the event, the IISc registrar denied permission, saying the organisers did not have “prior administrative approval”.