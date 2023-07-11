Indira Canteen: Govt gives approval to float fresh tenders

The BBMP has received a nod from the state government to float tenders for the revival of Indira canteens. The civic body plans to split the project into eight packages — one per BBMP zone — to ensure better quality of service.

Dr Trilok Chandra, BBMP's special commissioner, told DH that the civic body needs Rs 31 lakh per day to run 200 canteens where breakfast, lunch and dinner is provided at subsidised rates. "We will float the tenders in three or four days," he said.

Apart from approving the tenders, the government has also given its nod to create infrastructure to establish 50 new canteens, he added.

At present, two firms have been tasked with running the Indira canteens across the city.

Besides shortage of food, there have been complaints that the canteens charge more than the rates prescribed by the government.

The BBMP plans to display helpline numbers in every Indira Canteen to ensure that customers can raise complaints immediately.