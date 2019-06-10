Investors throng IMA Jewels after MD 'disappears'

Hundreds of investors turned up at the office of I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Jewels on the Bowring Hospital Road in Shivajinagar after an audio clip of the Managing Director of IMA Jewells, Mansoor Khan alleging that he is committing suicide went viral on Monday.

In the audio clip to the city police commissioner, Khan alleged that the Shivajinagar MLA Roshan Baig was arm-twisting him and demanding Rs 400 core from him threatening him with notices of forfeiture against his company. Sources said Khan and his family members had gone absconding to a village at the outskirts of the city from where he had sent the audio clip.

Khan also stated in the audio clip that he was under tremendous pressure to sell all his property both immovable and movable and settle Rs 400 crores to the MLA and also return his investors' money.

After the audio clip went viral on Monday, hundreds of investors turned up in front of the IMA office in Shivajinagar and protested against Khan and demanded that he return their money. A notice put up in front of the office read the office was closed for Ramzan from June 5 to 9 and since the office did not open on 10th along with Khan's audio clip that went viral caused panic among investors who lamented that their money has gone.

However, senior police officials neither confirmed nor denied that Khan had committed suicide, but maintained that he was absconding since cases were filed against him by the Central Crime Branch and notices were slapped against him for property Forfeiture by the Assistant Commissioner's office.

DCP East Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad said "Khan has gone absconding. Even we are clueless about his whereabouts, and we are also trying to trace and locate him."

Soon after the audio clip went viral on Monday with Khan's allegations against Shivajinagar MLA, Roshan Baig, he issued a response stating "It has come to my notice that some fake content on my name is being circulated with regard to ongoing issues of IMA Group of Companies. I categorically state that I am neither a stakeholder/partner of this company in any way or form. My association with IMA Group is as a legislator and strictly on the basis of social work that was carried out in my assembly constituency of particularly the VK Obaidullah School in Shivajinagar which accommodates several thousand students from my constituency. There are several contractors and private companies who participate in developmental works of my constituency and not in any way am I a part of any of those companies.

I profoundly request people and my constituents to not pay attention to take forwards and to discard any such false information doing rounds. Let it be known that I have initiated necessary steps before the appropriate authorities to initiate legal action against such miscreants. All those involved in spreading such false information will be taken to task by appropriate authorities," Roshan Baig stated.