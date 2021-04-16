Karnataka Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee recommends Maharashtra-like restrictions

The state’s Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has reportedly recommended more rigorous curfew-like restrictions in line with the type of restrictions imposed across Maharashtra, sources said.

The proposals, which were made during a meeting of the TAC members and state officials, revolved around better enforcement of the existing restrictions, while padding up other measures, in line with what has recently been proposed in Maharashtra.

In Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced curfew-like restrictions on the movement of people in the state from 8 pm on April 14 to May 1. Authorities there have stopped short of calling the restrictions a lockdown, and sources said that Karnataka’s TAC also did not recommend a lockdown.

Read | Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa calls for emergency meet on Covid-19 situation

At the same time, the state’s TAC did call for an exemption of essential services and a financial relief package for the affected across sectors and certain categories. The committee has been consistently opposed to a blanket lockdown. Instead, they are said to favour localized, phased restrictions or closures.

This is because the experience of 2020 showed that economic closures are most disruptive to the poorest sections of society, sources said.

Maharashtra has also banned people from public places without a valid reason. All establishments, public spaces, activities and services are to remain closed. This includes all places of worship, schools and colleges, private coaching classes, barber shops, spas, salons and beauty parlours. Permission for filming for movies, TV shows and advertisements have also been suspended in Maharashtra and one key restriction is that marriage attendance has been capped at 25 people. Essential services will remain open between 7 am and 8 pm on working day.

A government source said that the proposals will be formally submitted in a report on increasing cases and containment measures to the chief minister. A second meeting between the government and the TAC is to be held on Friday