DKS mulls forming task force to probe BDA  

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar mulls forming task force to probe BDA  

Assuring that the case will be looked into, Shivakumar said: 'We will not let an inch of government land be grabbed'.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 14 2023, 01:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2023, 03:39 ist
Karnataka deputy CM D K Shivakumar. Credit: PTI Photo

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said he would discuss with officials the possibility of constituting a special task force to investigate allegations of irregularities in the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA).

Responding to a question by MLCs Marithibbe Gowda and TA Sharavana demanding a task force, Shivakumar, who is the Bengaluru Development Minister, said he is mulling setting up one.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Hoteliers meet Deputy CM requesting to allow them to operate 24/7

"We recently decided to constitute a task force to look into the alleged irregularities in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). We're thinking of constituting one more for the BDA," Shivakumar said. 

Gowda alleged that government property worth Rs 3,000 crore is under encroachment by private persons in Bommanahalli for the last 40 years.

Assuring that the case will be looked into, Shivakumar said: "We will not let an inch of government land be grabbed."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Karnataka
D K Shivakumar
BDA

Related videos

What's Brewing

Chandrayaan-3: Curtain Raiser – What will it do

Chandrayaan-3: Curtain Raiser – What will it do

Love-struck Pak woman says will prefer to die in India

Love-struck Pak woman says will prefer to die in India

Upset over adding tomatoes to food, wife leaves husband

Upset over adding tomatoes to food, wife leaves husband

SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look

SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

Studies show direct link between unemployment & suicide

Studies show direct link between unemployment & suicide

 