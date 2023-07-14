Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar mulls forming task force to probe BDA  

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said he would discuss with officials the possibility of constituting a special task force to investigate allegations of irregularities in the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA).

Responding to a question by MLCs Marithibbe Gowda and TA Sharavana demanding a task force, Shivakumar, who is the Bengaluru Development Minister, said he is mulling setting up one.

"We recently decided to constitute a task force to look into the alleged irregularities in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). We're thinking of constituting one more for the BDA," Shivakumar said.

Gowda alleged that government property worth Rs 3,000 crore is under encroachment by private persons in Bommanahalli for the last 40 years.

Assuring that the case will be looked into, Shivakumar said: "We will not let an inch of government land be grabbed."