Karnataka HC permits BBMP to allow hoardings for Aero India-2023

The interlocutory application (IA) was filed by the BBMP seeking court’s permission to allow HAL to put up temporary publicity and informative material

Ambarish B
Ambarish B, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 12 2023, 20:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2023, 20:15 ist
High Court of Karnataka. Credit: DH Photo

The high court on Thursday permitted the BBMP to allow Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) put up temporary hoardings, structures, and signage to carry out a publicity campaign for Aero India -2023, scheduled from February 13 to 17. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale also directed the BBMP to submit a compliance report within three weeks insofar as its earlier directions about the measures/steps to control and curtail unauthorised hoardings in the city.

The interlocutory application (IA) was filed by the BBMP seeking court’s permission to allow HAL to put up temporary publicity and informative material at various places in the city. The application said Aero India-2023 is a prestigious international event to be held at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, organised by the Ministry of Defense in support of the state government.

It was submitted that the participants from all over the world and also from within the country will be inconvenienced if proper route signage and advertisements are not put up at key junctions in the city. The application also assured that the temporary hoardings, structures would be made of wood, placard only at the designated places and the material to be used is 100 percent cotton.

Observing that the division bench had accorded permission to the BBMP during Aero India-2019, the court allowed the application.

 

