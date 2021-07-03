KIA 1 of 6 airports in world to get Roll of Excellence

The Kempegowda International Airport has been inducted into the Airports Council International (ACI) Director General’s Roll of Excellence for the year 2020. It's one of six airports worldwide to get this recognition.

Instituted in 2011, the Roll of Excellence recognises airports, which in the opinion of passengers, have demonstrated strong commitment towards service quality. Since 2011, 58 airports have been inducted.

The KIA had earlier won multiple ACI Airport Service Quality awards over a five-year period during the past 10 years. Passengers had voted for the airport, powering it to win four consecutive ACI ASQ Awards in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, said the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).

Earlier this year, the KIA had won global recognition from ACI World’s ‘Voice of the Customer’ initiative. The ‘Voice of the Customer’ recognises airports that continued to prioritise their customers and remained committed to ensuring that their voice was heard during the pandemic in 2020.