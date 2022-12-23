KIA issues revised Covid guidelines for international arrivals

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Friday issued fresh guidelines for international arrivals in line with the Government of India’s Covid-related directives. The guidelines were issued following a spike in Covid-19 cases in countries, including China.

The revised guidelines, effective from Saturday 10 am, stipulate that 2 per cent of passengers will undergo random testing, submit swab samples and exit the airport. International passengers will undergo thermal screening and symptomatic passengers will be isolated.

Children aged under 12 years will be exempted from post-arrival testing, but if found symptomatic, they will undergo testing, the revised guidelines said. Non-symptomatic passengers have been advised to self-monitor their health.

State Health Minister K Sudhakar had on Wednesday said that the government would monitor passengers at the KIA. No specific Covid-related requirements or restrictions have been announced in connection with domestic travel.

Bangalore University has made it wearing face masks and booster doses mandatory for students and the staff.

In a circular, the University cited the Health department’s directive mandating masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. However, the Department of Public Instruction has not issued any guidelines as yet.

A circular is expected on Monday.