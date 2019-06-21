Kidwai gets five OTs, wait time for surgeries to reduce

With the inauguration of five new operation theatres, Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology hopes waiting period for surgeries is almost nil.

Previously, the waiting period was anywhere between two to three weeks. With fewer OT’s patients were in for a long wait. Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy inaugurated the theatres on Thursday.

High-end beds operated to the convenience of doctors, sensor-based doors that restrict unauthorised entry into the theatre and high-end lighting system are among facilities being offered. Funded by the Infosys Foundation, the OT’s will help increase the number of cases of robotic surgery.

The hospital previously had eight operation theatres that saw about 40 surgeries daily, according to Dr C Ramachandra, director, Kidwai.

The director urged that even as the facilities had been improved, there was a need for additional staff. “I have asked for an additional 1,000 staff,” he said.

The hospital is also inaugurating another outpatient department block soon and will go paperless, he added.

While bone marrow transplants could cost anywhere between Rs 20 and Rs 30 lakh in private facilities, Dr Ramachandra said efforts are on to try and offer it for free at the new 20 bedded bone marrow transplant unit that is set to be functional soon.

‘Fill vacancies’

Speaking at the event, Kumaraswamy asked ministers E Tukaram and Shivananda Patil to ensure that vacancies in hospitals are filled on priority. He also said he would coordinate with the finance department for the same.

He also said the plight of a government hospital in Bidar was brought to his notice and that he has ordered officials to ensure that quality treatment was offered.

Meanwhile,, Sudha Murtyof Infosys Foundation said she read about a place in Karwar district which is facing a lot of issues as there is no connecting road. We want permission to lay a road there,” she said. Kumaraswamy said necessary permission would be granted for the proposal.

Doctors’ safety

Dr C N Manjunath, director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, in the wake of recent attacks on doctors, urged the CM for better security at hospitals and stricter punishment for those attacking doctors. Responding to this, Kumaraswamy said he would make changes in the legislation and introduce stringent measures.