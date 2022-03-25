KSR railway station to market 'Channapatna Toys' under OSOP

KSR station to market 'Channapatna Toys' under OSOP

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 25 2022, 17:09 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2022, 17:09 ist
Channapatna toys in display at KSR Station. Credit: DH Photo

The KSR Bengaluru Railway Station will market 'Channapatna toys' under the 'One Station, One Product' (OSOP) scheme announced in the Union budget for 2022-23 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Railway authorities said.

Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager Shyam Singh on Friday inaugurated the 'Stall of Channapatna toys.' Channapatna toys are special wooden toys and dolls manufactured in Channapatna town popularly known as Gombegala Ooru (Toy Town) in Ramanagara district of Karnataka.

The toys have got the Geographical Indicator (GI) tag, the South Western Railway said in a statement. "Bengaluru Division has allotted a stall on pilot basis for promotion of Channapatna toys to V Prakash, a local craftsman associated with Channapatna Handicrafts Artists Association,” the statement read.

It further said that this initiative by Ministry of Railways is aimed to promote local products in Railway stations under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a self-reliant nation.

The objective of the initiative is to encourage local craftsmen and artisans to market their product more effectively. "KSR Bengaluru is the first Railway Station in the state to market the famed Channapatna Toys," the SWR said. 

