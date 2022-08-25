Lokayukta inspects BBMP, government hospitals in Bengaluru

Following many complaints against the lack of proper facilities across government and BBMP-run hospitals, 10 teams constituted by the Lokayukta paid a surprise visit to 11 government and BBMP hospitals in the city on Wednesday.

According to Lokayukta sources, the officials were asked to review a number of factors that affect the quality of healthcare provided at these facilities.

From verifying if an adequate number of doctors were available at the hospitals to reviewing cleanliness and waste disposal measures put in place, the officials have submitted a detailed report, sources said.

The officials also checked the documents in the hospital administration.

The Lokayukta officials interrogated some of the doctors at the hospitals and gathered details about the functioning, including details about machineries, staff, beds and facilities given to the patients.

Speaking to DH, Lokayukta Justice B S Patil said they are on a mission to ensure quality healthcare.

Read | Dengue, chikungunya cases continue to rise in Karnataka

“On the one hand, we have just come out of the pandemic, on the other there is a rise in the number of dengue cases across the state and hence there is an immediate need to ensure sufficient health services are available to the public. Though the government spends crores of rupees on these facilities, there are complaints, pushing us to inspect the state of the hospitals,” Justice Patil said.

Asked what the general observations were, Patil said many of the hospitals did not treat patients with respect and in many others doctors were not present.

“One of our teams noted that a patient was made to lie down in a corner, without providing basic facilities at one of the hospitals that we inspected. At Bowring Hospital, our officers observed a heap of garbage which had piled up for nearly three days,” Patil added.

That apart, officials also observed that many doctors were not available at the facilities during working hours.

“There are instances where the doctors in these hospitals come sign and leave. We will look into all these issues and make them accountable,” said Patil.

The officials plan to visit more hospitals on Thursday and prepare a comprehensive report on the state of affairs. “We will ensure cases are registered and action taken against erring officials and measures are taken to improve the quality of the facilities provided,” Patil said.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Dr Trilok Chandra said the civic body is yet to get an official communication from the Lokayukta about taking action.

“We will take action based on their recommendation. So far, we have not got any official communication,” Dr Chandra said.

After the High Court’s order to merge the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) with the Karnataka Lokayukta, this is the first visit of the Lokayukta to the hospitals.

Hospitals inspected

The following hospitals were insected Victoria, Bowring and Lady Curzon, Palace Guttahalli Maternity Home, Magadi Road Maternity Home, KC General, Minto Eye, Babu Jagajivan Ram Memorial, Vani Vilas, Halasuru Referral Hospital and H Siddaiah Road Referral Hospital.