Major roads in Bengaluru to be closed from 6 pm on December 31

The Bengaluru city police have decided to close all major roads for public starting 6 pm on New Year's eve on Friday, December 31.

However, restaurants, pubs, hotels and other commercial establishments will be allowed to remain open. People who have made reservations in advance in these places can show cops the booking message or receipt and visit.

The ban applies to major roads where crowds generally gather, including MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Indiranagar, Koramangala among others. Kamal Pant, the commissioner of police also issued fresh prohibitory orders, stressing the ban on crowds gathering in public places from 6 pm Friday till 6 am on Saturday.

Gathering of five or more persons is prohibited.

No New Year's celebration involving large gatherings in open places or grounds will be allowed. However, celebrations inside houses and private clubs are permitted. Hotels, malls, restaurants, clubs, pubs, club houses and others are not allowed to organise DJ, events, shows, programmes, but can carry their regular business, the order cited.

#NewYear All gatherings in public places R prohibited from 6pm Dec 31 to 6 am on Jan 1, 2022 in #Bengaluru. However hotels, pubs, clubs & other establishments are permitted to operate till 10 pm. Ppl who have bookings need 2 show message to cops & visit.@DeccanHerald @nkaggere pic.twitter.com/cTfEPAWHqc — Chaithanya (@ChaithanyaSwamy) December 30, 2021

Commercial establishments must follow the guidelines of the government and police department, fire and emergency, pollution control board and other concerned departments, according to the order.

Speaking to DH, Kamal Pant said they were going to close all flyovers from 6 pm. Policemen across the city will be on duty, and cases will be slapped on violators.

