Malleswaram back in business over impending lockdown

A day after the call for voluntary lockdown brought shutters down at the busy market areas of Malleswaram, many shops resumed operations on Thursday as they decided to earn as much revenue as possible "before the impending lockdown".

Most of the establishments on Sampige Road and Margosa Road resumed business, save for a handful of small stores. As the majority of shoppers seemed to prefer hawkers over the shops, social distancing was non-existent.

Secretary of the Malleswaram Commercial Forum Arun Kumar A R said about 50% of the shops resumed business as they fear that the government would impose a lockdown soon.

"We have 200 members in the association representing shops between 6th Cross and 10th Cross of Sampige Road. They had agreed for a voluntary closure for a week to prevent the spread of Covid-19," he said.

"However, yesterday (Wednesday), a rumour spread fast that the government is likely to impose a lockdown after July 6. This might have prompted them to reopen the shops," he added.

Kumar said many establishments face the pressure of paying the rent and salaries to employees.

"People go to Chickpet for sarees and Mamulpet for gift articles. As both areas are closed, their next stop is Malleswaram. This may or may not translate into good business.

"We realised that the flood of people will also bring the risk of Covid-19. Hence a decision was taken to shut down. But we understand that every establishment has its pressures and commitments," he said.