Man arrested at Bengaluru airport for smoking on IndiGo flight from Assam

The authorities at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru have arrested a passenger on charges of smoking in the toilet of an IndiGo flight, sources said on Saturday.

According to the airport police, the arrested person has been identified as Shehari Choudari, and he committed the act while travelling from Assam to Bengaluru on IndiGo flight 6E 716.

The accused passenger had smoked in the toilet while the flight was in the air, thereby endangering the safety of other passengers. The crew of the flight noticed the smell in the toilet and reported it to the authorities.

He was taken into custody as soon as he landed at the Bengaluru airport. The incident had taken place at 1.30 am on Friday, according to sources. The airport police have taken up investigation in this regard.

In the first week of March, a 24-year-old woman was caught smoking in the toilet on an IndiGo flight from Kolkata. She was arrested on her arrival in Bengaluru and was later released on bail.