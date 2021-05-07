Meet volunteers who ensure Covid patients, their families get homemade food

Monica Muthappa may not be in a position to deliver oxygen cylinders to the gasping Covid patients, but she can ensure Covid-affected families at least get fresh, nutritious homemade food without interruption.

That is why Monica, head of a start-up, cooks, packs and delivers lunch and dinner for six Covid-hit families before she heads off to work before 11 am each day. “This is the least I can do,” she said. “I don’t charge anything. Helping people in need gives me satisfaction.”

Monica, who started this initiative 10 days before the lockdown came into effect, is among a bunch of volunteers who had taken it upon themselves to ensure Covid patients and their families get food. Some provide it for free, while others charge nominally to meet the delivery expenses.

The Good Quest Foundation has been delivering freshly cooked food to patients, besides organising online consultation and counselling for those in need of such services. Vinod Kumar M, the foundation’s managing trustee and programme coordinator, cited a survey they held that revealed food is the third thing in demand after oxygen and ICU beds.

“After identifying the patient, we give them a Google form,” Kumar said. “We then trace the location and assign a volunteer to that particular family to cater to their needs.”

A resident of Mysore Circle vouched for the hygiene and taste of Kumar’s home-catered food. “I live with my sister and all three of us came down with fever, cough and severe body pain. It is only because of the food delivery that we got through this tough phase. We had no help at hand,” says Saritha.

HUG, a volunteer group formed six years ago, has recently joined hands with 2,200 restaurants to ensure food to migrant workers, people in slums and Covid affected patients.

HUG’s founder Madhumita Kalauny said: “We distribute 2,500 meals a day and serve a large section of Covid-positive stranded elders and pregnant women.” HUG also offers medical care when required.

Pravesh Pandey, founder of Bisi Bisi Oota, that joined hands with HUG, said: “Food reaches at least 500 people in slums and over 2,000 migrant workers on a daily basis.”

“It has been tough for restaurants, but the least we can do is to ensure that people don’t go hungry,” Pandey added.

Srikanth Reddy, a beneficiary of HUG’s initiative, said: “With no regular jobs and nowhere to go, food distribution gave us hope that there is someone (caring) for us.”

How to get in touch

Monica Muthappa: 9833704416

Bisi Bisi Oota: 8861910055

HUG: 9535347417

The Good Quest Foundation: 9980870755

Serving One Another: 9036391205