Monsoon, falling production drive veggie prices skyward in Bengaluru

Going by the annual trend, the monsoon season in Bengaluru has triggered a surge in vegetable prices.

Surging demand has sent prices of tomato, ginger, carrot, beans, and green chilli skyward. Also mildly rising are prices of brinjal, onion, potato, and capsicum.

“Every year, vegetable prices rise with the onset of the monsoon season,” said a Basavanagudi Hopcoms vendor. “This year, the price hike is higher than usual due to the drop in production caused by fluctuating weather conditions.”

On Friday, street vendors were selling tomato at Rs 130/kg, beans at Rs 120/kg, onions at Rs 35/kg, potatoes at Rs 35/kg, chilli at Rs 150/kg, and carrot at Rs 80/kg.

Tomato grower Rakshith A from Mandya attributed the soaring tomato prices to reduced production resulting from persistently low prices over the past two years. “Also, the number of tomato farmers has decreased due to the lower prices,” he added. Rakshith mentioned that a 20 kg bag of tomato fetches him Rs 2,000.

Similarly, ginger grower Shivaraj C said the sharp price increase was due to continually declining prices for ginger, leading farmers to switch to other crops.

A Hopcoms vendor from South Bengaluru was anxious about further price hikes.

“The heatwave and delayed onset of monsoon have hindered vegetable production this year. Once the monsoon peaks in Karnataka, there is a high likelihood of crop loss, leading to a shortage and further price increase,” he said.

Price as of Friday (per kg)

Tomato: Rs 110-130

Beans: Rs 100-120

Brinjal: Rs 40-60

Green chilli: Rs 150-160

Ginger: Rs 250-300

Onion: Rs 35-50

Capsicum: Rs 50-70

Potato: Rs 35-40

Leafy items

Prices of leafy vegetables have also skyrocketed. A bundle of coriander, previously Rs 10, is now being sold for Rs 40. Other greens like mint leaves, amarnath, and dill leaves are also expensive.